Before Father Gets Back

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
new Before Father Gets Back poster
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Mari Gulbiani

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Georgian

Runtime:

1 hour 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a darkened classroom, the white cracked walls serve as a movie screen. We are in a remote mountain village of Georgia. The light from the projector breaks the darkness: the kids' first cinematic experience is about to begin. Among them are Iman and Eva, two Muslim girls for whom the experience becomes a turning point and inspires them to take the camera and start filming their daily lives. The girls are growing up in a valley infested by radicalism, where most people are living in a constant fear of their relatives sacrificing their lives in the name of God.

Last update was at 07:15 8th June 2018