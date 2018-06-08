* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Of Fathers and Sons

7.9 / 98 votes

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
new Of Fathers and Sons poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Sunday 10th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Talal Derki

Produced by:

Talal Derki, Hans Robert Eisenhauer, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme and Tobias Siebert

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Arabic

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Talal Derki returns to his homeland where he gains the trust of a radical Islamist family, sharing their daily life for over two years. His camera is providing an extremely rare insight into what it means to grow up in an Islamic Caliphate.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Of Fathers and Sons.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:15 8th June 2018