Rubb Rakha

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
Rubb Rakha
Contains drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 4 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 14th June 2018.

Directed by:

Minar Malhotra

Starring:

Gary Sanghera, Amanda Jean McIntyre and Surjit Khan

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A common man rises to the occasion when a political leader decides to take over the land inhabited by slum dwellers.

