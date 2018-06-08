* × Change Settings

The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
Current Status:released

In 1 cinema on Monday 11th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Feargal Ward

Written by:

Tadhg O'Sullivan and Feargal Ward

Produced by:

Barbara Biemann and Luke McManus

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Farmer Thomas Reid lives a solitary life in Ireland. Suspicious of intrusion, Thomas does not welcome the State agents who come to forcibly purchase his home and lands. He vows to resist.

Reviews

