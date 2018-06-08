* × Change Settings

The Man Who Stole Banksy

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
new The Man Who Stole Banksy poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Marco Proserpio

Written by:

Christian Omodeo, Filippo Perfido, Marco Proserpio and Luca Speranzoni

Produced by:

Filippo Perfido and Marco Proserpio

Starring:

Iggy Pop, Stephan Keszler, Annabelle Gauberti, Alaa Almasri, Carlo McCormick and Peter Hvidberg

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In 2007 Banksy goes to Palestine to paint on walls. Someone takes offense at a piece depicting an Israeli soldier checking a donkey's ID. A local taxi driver decides to cut it off and sell it back to the West. This is the story of the Palestinian perspective and reaction to street art through the work of its most celebrated hero. The story of an illegal black market of art stolen from streets around the world, cultures clashing in the face of an unsustainable political situation and finally of the changing perception on street art. It is not one story, but many. Like Banksy's art would be meaningless without its context, so the absence of it would be meaningless without an understanding of the elements that brought his artwork from Bethlehem to a Western auction house, along with the wall it was painted on.

Reviews

The Man Who Stole Banksy Cast

Iggy Pop

Iggy Pop headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad ReputationThe Man Who Stole Banksy

