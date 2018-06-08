* × Change Settings

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
new Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

In 1 cinema on Tuesday 12th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Maceo Frost

Produced by:

Klaudia Gainza

Starring:

Hansel Mederos, Iris Mabel Canete, Yoana Rodriguez Castillo y Familia, Aliuska Rafaela Pantoja Avila, Namibia Flores Rodriguez and Legnis Cala

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Despite boasting more Olympic gold titles for boxing than any other country, Cuba falls behind the rest of the world in its attitude to the place of women in the ring: to this day, there exists a nationwide ban on women's competitive boxing. The film captures the tireless battle of Namibia Flores Rodriguez, the only known female boxer in the Caribbean nation. Training at Havana's Rafael Trejo arena in defiance of the ban, the athlete undertakes the same unrelenting regime as her male counterparts-running the same circuits, lifting the same truck tires-but without the hope that she might one day represent her country.

Reviews

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight Cast

Hansel Mederos

Hansel Mederos headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

Iris Mabel Canete

Iris Mabel Canete headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

Yoana Rodriguez Castillo y Familia

Yoana Rodriguez Castillo y Familia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

Aliuska Rafaela Pantoja Avila

Aliuska Rafaela Pantoja Avila headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

Namibia Flores Rodriguez

Namibia Flores Rodriguez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

Legnis Cala

Legnis Cala headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Too Beautiful: Our Right To Fight

