* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Vienna Calling

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
new Vienna Calling poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Petr Sprincl

Produced by:

Marek Novak and Marek Novák

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Czech

Runtime:

1 hour 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary road-movie following the journey of a grave-robber, who travels in a caravan to Vienna, to return stolen teeth of Strauss and Brahms. The teeth, which he stole himself.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Vienna Calling.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:15 8th June 2018