When Lambs Become Lions

Unrated

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Friday 8th June 2018
new When Lambs Become Lions poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Jon Kasbe

Produced by:

Andrew Harrison Brown, Jon Kasbe, Innbo Shim and Tom Yellin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Swahili

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the Kenyan bush, a small-time ivory dealer fights to stay on top while forces mobilize to destroy his trade. When he turns to his younger cousin, a conflicted wildlife ranger who hasn't been paid in months, they both see a possible lifeline.

Reviews

Last update was at 07:15 8th June 2018