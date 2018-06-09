Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story

This ground breaking film reveals the truth surrounding Australia's love-hate relationship with its beloved icon. The kangaroo 'image' is proudly used by top companies, sports teams and tourist souvenirs, yet as they hop across the vast continent many consider them pests to be shot and sold for profit. "Kangaroo" unpacks a national paradigm where the relationship with kangaroos is examined.
