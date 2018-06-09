* × Change Settings

Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story

7.1 / 47 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
new Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

Today in 1 cinema view the list.

Directed by:

Kate McIntyre Clere and Michael McIntyre

Written by:

Kate McIntyre Clere and Michael McIntyre

Starring:

Kangaroo Dundee, Tim Flannery, Terri Irwin, Peter Singer and Phil Wollen

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This ground breaking film reveals the truth surrounding Australia's love-hate relationship with its beloved icon. The kangaroo 'image' is proudly used by top companies, sports teams and tourist souvenirs, yet as they hop across the vast continent many consider them pests to be shot and sold for profit. "Kangaroo" unpacks a national paradigm where the relationship with kangaroos is examined.

Reviews

Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story Cast

Last update was at 19:30 9th June 2018