People's Republic of Desire

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Directed by:

Hao Wu

Produced by:

Xin Liu and Hao Wu

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As an entire generation has come of age on social media, virtual relationships are slowly replacing real-life human connections. And China has taken it to an extreme. Here, live streaming has become the most popular online entertainment for hundreds of millions. People's Republic of Desire provides a vérité journey into this digital universe, where young performers earn as much as US$150,000 a month singing, dancing or doing talk shows to live, interactive audiences of tens of thousands. Their fans include China's super rich, who each night lavish virtual gifts on their favorite performers (40% of the money paid for these gifts go to the performers), and the dirt poor, many of them migrant workers in urban areas searching for a cheap way to be entertained, to feel connected. The film follows three young characters - a singer, a comedian, and a migrant worker - as they search for fame, fortune and human connection in live streaming. We also meet their families, those managing the.

Last update was at 19:30 9th June 2018