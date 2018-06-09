* × Change Settings

The Pain of Others

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018
Directed by:

Penny Lane

Produced by:

Gabriel Sedgwick

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

The Pain of Others is a found footage documentary about Morgellons, a mysterious illness whose sufferers say they have parasites under the skin, long colored fibers emerging from lesions, and a host of other bizarre symptoms which could be borrowed from a horror film. The Pain of Others is composed entirely of videos shared by a group of "Morgies" who have turned to YouTube for community and to prove they're not crazy. Unsettling, funny and intimate, The Pain of Others is at once a body-horror documentary and a radical act of empathy.

