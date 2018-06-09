* × Change Settings

The Waldheim Waltz Waldheims Walzer

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018
Directed by:

Ruth Beckermann

Written by:

Ruth Beckermann

Produced by:

Ruth Beckermann

Starring:

Kurt Waldheim

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A biographical drama film about Kurt Josef Waldheim, former UN Secretary General and the controversy of his participation and role in the Nazi regime during WW II.

Reviews

The Waldheim Waltz Cast

Kurt Waldheim

