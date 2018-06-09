* × Change Settings

Yellow is Forbidden

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 10th June 2018
Directed by:

Pietra Brettkelly

Written by:

Pietra Brettkelly, Trish Carter, Joanna Paul and Molly Malene Stensgaard

Produced by:

Pietra Brettkelly, Richard Fletcher and Naomi Wallwork

Starring:

Guo Pei, Wendi Murdoch, Philip Treacy and Jack Tsao

Genres:

Biography, Documentary

Language:

Chinese

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Yellow is Forbidden is a modern day Cinderella story where the brave, diminutive and daring heroine's dream doesn't end at the ball - China's Guo Pei is chasing every designer's fantasy - to become part of the exclusive yet savage world of Haute Couture. Set within the new China, Yellow is Forbidden is a feature documentary encompassing contemporary global power dynamics and the opposition between art and commerce, looking back at the history of couture all wrapped around the beauty of fashion.

Guo Pei

Wendi Murdoch

Philip Treacy

Jack Tsao

