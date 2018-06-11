* × Change Settings

Over the limit

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Monday 11th June 2018
Directed by:

Marta Prus

Written by:

Marta Prus

Produced by:

Anna Kepinska and Maciej Kubicki

Starring:

Yana Kudryavtseva, Margarita Mamun, Irina Viner and Amina Zaripova

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Russian

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An intimate portrait of the world's most outstanding rhythmic gymnast Margarita Mamun, the main representative of the prestigious Russian National Team. The film presents a groundbreaking year in her life, from the 2015 World Championships to the 2016 Olympic Games. The gymnast has the chance of a lifetime to become an Olympic champion, competing with the best friend from her club, Yana Kudryavtseva. Owing to coach Irina Viner, rhythmic gymnastics in Russia is much more than just a sport discipline. It is a hermetic world and a source of great fame for gymnasts. The story about Margarita Mamun acts as a parable of the training system created by Irina Viner. What does it mean to live constantly under the pressure of expectations? Over the Limit is a film about a struggle for dreams and the solitude of a distinguished individual.

Reviews

Over the limit Cast

