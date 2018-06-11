* × Change Settings

The Ballymurphy Precedent

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Monday 11th June 2018
Current Status:released

Today in 1 cinema view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 12th June 2018.

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Ballymurphy Precedent tells the unknown story death of eleven innocent people at the hands of the British Army in a Catholic estate in Belfast in 1971. This is a massacre that few have heard of, yet it was one of the most significant events in the Troubles. The British army continues to cover it up because they cannot afford to admit the truth. The relatives of those who died are fighting for justice - and our investigation shows why. This secret massacre led directly to the Bloody Sunday killings by the same Parachute regiment just five months later.

