* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

When the War Comes Az prijde válka

Doc'n Roll Film Festival Release Date

Tuesday 12th June 2018
new When the War Comes poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when When the War Comes is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jan Gebert

Written by:

Jan Gebert

Produced by:

Dana Budisavljevic, Miljenka Cogelja, Alzbeta Karaskova, Hanka Kastelicová, Tereza Polachova and Radovan Síbrt

Starring:

Peter Svrcek

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Slovak

Runtime:

1 hour 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Hundreds of teenagers join the Slovak Recruits paramilitary group to get ready for the final clash of civilizations and to fight whoever invades their country.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on When the War Comes.

When the War Comes Cast

Peter Svrcek

Peter Svrcek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

When the War Comes

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:40 11th June 2018