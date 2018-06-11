* × Change Settings

Cold War Zimna wojna

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 13th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
new Cold War poster
Directed by:

Pawel Pawlikowski

Written by:

Pawel Pawlikowski, Janusz Glowacki and Piotr Borkowski

Produced by:

Malgorzata Bela, Piotr Dzieciol, Ewa Puszczynska and Tanya Seghatchian

Starring:

Joanna Kulig, Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc, Agata Kulesza, Cédric Kahn and Jeanne Balibar

Genres:

Drama, Romance

Language:

Polish

Runtime:

1 hour 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A passionate love story between two people of different backgrounds and temperaments, who are fatally mismatched and yet fatefully condemned to each other. Set against the background of the Cold War in the 1950s in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris, the film depicts an impossible love story in impossible times.

Cold War Cast

Joanna Kulig

Joanna Kulig headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Tomasz Kot

Tomasz Kot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6¼" (1.99 m)

Borys Szyc

Borys Szyc headshot

Date of Birth:

4 September 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Agata Kulesza

Agata Kulesza headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Cédric Kahn

Cédric Kahn headshot

Date of Birth:

17 June 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Jeanne Balibar

Jeanne Balibar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

