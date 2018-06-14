* × Change Settings

Welcome To Germany Willkommen bei den Hartmanns

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
Directed by:

Simon Verhoeven

Written by:

Simon Verhoeven

Produced by:

Quirin Berg, Stefan Gärtner, Simone Ruff, Michael Verhoeven, Simon Verhoeven and Max Wiedemann

Starring:

Senta Berger, Heiner Lauterbach, Florian David Fitz, Palina Rojinski, Elyas M'Barek and Eric Kabongo

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 56 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The recently retired teacher Angelika decides, against her skeptical husband Richard's will, to take in a refugee. Soon afterward, the young Nigerian Diallo moves into the Hartmann home, and a whirlwind of complications ensue. These events not only disrupt the lives of Angelika and Richard's adult children Philip and Sophie; they also put their own marriage as well as Diallo's chances of integration to the test. Despite all the chaos, hope prevails that the family will recover its stability, confidence, and peace - like the rest of Germany.

Welcome To Germany Cast

