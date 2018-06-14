The recently retired teacher Angelika decides, against her skeptical husband Richard's will, to take in a refugee. Soon afterward, the young Nigerian Diallo moves into the Hartmann home, and a whirlwind of complications ensue. These events not only disrupt the lives of Angelika and Richard's adult children Philip and Sophie; they also put their own marriage as well as Diallo's chances of integration to the test. Despite all the chaos, hope prevails that the family will recover its stability, confidence, and peace - like the rest of Germany.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Welcome To Germany
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Welcome To Germany
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Welcome To Germany
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Welcome To Germany
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Welcome To Germany
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Welcome To Germany