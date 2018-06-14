* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Bhasmasur

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd June 2018
new Bhasmasur poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Indian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Nishil Sheth

Written by:

Raghav Dutt and Nishil Sheth

Produced by:

Karan Kadam

Starring:

Trimala Adhikari, Mittal Chouhan, Raghav Dutt, Ravi Goswami, Imran Rasheed and Bhushan Vikas

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Dhaanu, a poor villager, heavily in financial debt, stealthily returns from the city to the village one night. He is hiding from a moneylender who he owes a handsome sum of money. Pushed against the wall, he decides to sell his donkey, Bhasmasur, in the city. Dhaanu's son Tipu, who yearns to go the annual fair in the city, shares a very strong bond with the donkey, Bhasmasur. Tipu in his own childish ways tries to stop Bhasmasur from being sold, but remains unsuccessful. Dhaanu decides to take Tipu to the city too. The trio set off on a journey from the in lands of Rajasthan towards the city, by foot. Along the journey, numerous events take place, bringing the father and son closer. But, will Dhaanu be able to make this bond last?

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Bhasmasur.

Bhasmasur Cast

Trimala Adhikari

Trimala Adhikari headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhasmasur

Mittal Chouhan

Mittal Chouhan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhasmasur

Raghav Dutt

Raghav Dutt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhasmasur

Ravi Goswami

Ravi Goswami headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhasmasur

Imran Rasheed

Imran Rasheed headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhasmasur

Bhushan Vikas

Bhushan Vikas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bhasmasur

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:14 14th June 2018