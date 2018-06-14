In the Shadows

In the walled city of Old Delhi, Khuddoos, a lonely man who obsessively watches people through his hidden cameras begins a search for a boy he hears getting beaten up through the walls of his house. The obsession to find the boy taking over the man and the boy's condition going from bad to worse, the man starts to lose grip of time and reality. The story of a man trapped within the walls of an old city and his attempts to break free and to find a human connection.
