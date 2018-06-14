* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

In the Shadows

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Saturday 23rd June 2018
new In the Shadows poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At London Indian Film Festival. Show listing.

Directed by:

Dipesh Jain

Written by:

Dipesh Jain

Produced by:

Dipesh Jain, Shuchi Jain and Lena Vurma

Starring:

Shahana Goswami, Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Kabi, Ashwath Bhatt, Ranvir Shorey, Arbaaz Khan and Om Singh

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

1 hour 57 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the walled city of Old Delhi, Khuddoos, a lonely man who obsessively watches people through his hidden cameras begins a search for a boy he hears getting beaten up through the walls of his house. The obsession to find the boy taking over the man and the boy's condition going from bad to worse, the man starts to lose grip of time and reality. The story of a man trapped within the walls of an old city and his attempts to break free and to find a human connection.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on In the Shadows.

In the Shadows Cast

Shahana Goswami

Shahana Goswami headshot

Date of Birth:

6 May 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Shadows

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee headshot

Date of Birth:

23 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Shadows

Neeraj Kabi

Neeraj Kabi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Shadows

Ashwath Bhatt

Ashwath Bhatt headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Shadows

Ranvir Shorey

Ranvir Shorey headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the ShadowsHalkaa

Arbaaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Shadows

Om Singh

Om Singh headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

In the Shadows

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:14 14th June 2018