Kinetics: Parkour & Parkinson's

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 24th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
Suitable for 8 years and over.
Directed by:

Tom Martin

Starring:

Sue Wylie, Roly Botha and Steve Eaton Evans

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

What can a teenage boy who is into free running and a middle aged woman with Parkinson's have in common? The desire to move... Kinetics is based on compelling true story of an unlikely friendship formed between two people who were seemingly at polar opposites. A touching tribute to those who have been affected by the disease, Kinectics promises to make you see the world in a whole new light.

Sue Wylie

Roly Botha

Steve Eaton Evans

