Sunshine that Can Move Mountains

UK Cinema Release Date

Tuesday 26th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
In 1 cinema on Tuesday 26th June 2018

Directed by:

Qiang Wang

Written by:

Qiang Wang

Genres:

Drama, Family, Romance

Language:

Mandarin

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Tenzin Banjue, a young Tibetan monk living in the temple, takes a long way back home for the first time to visit his brother who is in a vegetative state from falling off the cliff. Despite finding himself enamored by his brother's fiancée, he refuses his mother's offer to stay and marry her, who at the same time gets a marriage proposal from another man. Struggling between faith to his religion and truth to his heart of love, Tenzin, together with his brother and fiancée, takes on a soul searching journey of five thousand kilometers.

