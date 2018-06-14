* × Change Settings

What Will People Say Hva vil folk si

London Indian Film Festival Release Date

Wednesday 27th June 2018
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

Iram Haq

Written by:

Iram Haq

Produced by:

Maria Ekerhovd, Tomas Eskilsson, Lizette Jonjic, Katarina Krave and Karsten Stöter

Starring:

Maria Mozhdah, Adil Hussain, Ekavali Khanna, Rohit Saraf, Ali Arfan and Sheeba Chaddha

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Norwegian

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sixteen year-old Nisha lives a double life. At home with her family she is the perfect Pakistani daughter, but when out with her friends, she is a normal Norwegian teenager. When her father catches her in bed with her boyfriend, Nisha's two worlds brutally collide. To set an example, Nisha's parents decide to kidnap her and place her with relatives in Pakistan. Here, in a country she has never been to before, Nisha is forced to adapt to her parents' culture.

Maria Mozhdah

Adil Hussain

Ekavali Khanna

Rohit Saraf

Ali Arfan

Sheeba Chaddha

