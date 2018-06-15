* × Change Settings

Above the Drowning Sea

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 20th June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
new Above the Drowning Sea poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Rene Balcer and Nicola Zavaglia

Written by:

Rene Balcer and Nicola Zavaglia

Starring:

Julianna Margulies, Tony Goldwyn, Nick Mancuso, William Chang, Tony Chong and Alex de la Cruz

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A documentary about Jewish refugees from Nazi Europe who, at a time when all doors were closed to them, found sanctuary in Shanghai, thanks to the intervention of Chinese diplomat Ho Feng Shan who as Chinese consul in Vienna defied the Nazis and his own government by issuing travel visas to the desperate refugees. The film tells the story from the point of view of the refugees and the Chinese people who sheltered them. In light of today's refugee crisis, an inspiring poetic tale about two peoples who found common cause and dignity in a world in chaos.

Reviews

Above the Drowning Sea Cast

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies headshot

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tony Goldwyn

Tony Goldwyn headshot

Date of Birth:

20 May 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Nick Mancuso

Nick Mancuso headshot

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

William Chang

William Chang headshot

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Tony Chong

Tony Chong headshot

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alex de la Cruz

Alex de la Cruz headshot

Date of Birth:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

