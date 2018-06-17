Movie Synopsis:

Four different instances in the life of the same woman, as this is divided into four significant periods of her existence, such as childhood, puberty, adolescence and adulthood, all representing fragments and diverse aspects of her being as its central focal point. Emotionally damaged, Renée is a caring school teacher who is committed to the education of the underprivileged youth, trying to get pregnant with her boyfriend in an attempt to straighten up her life. However, her past is going to catch up with her in the shape of Tara, a self-destructive, addicted gambler, who has some unfinished business with her which date back some seven years ago. As we make a step back in time, we find Sandra, a careless and fresh young woman in her twenties, who is introduced to the world of horse races by the professional gambler, the elderly Lev who gives her a job at the racetrack as a "mule" carrying bet money to the cashiers. Later on and further back in time, Karine is an early-developed.