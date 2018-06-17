* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Orphan Orpheline

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 4th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October-December 2018
?
new Orphan poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 4th July 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Arnaud des Pallières

Written by:

Christelle Berthevas and Arnaud des Pallières

Produced by:

Rémi Burah, Michel Klein, Serge Lalou and Olivier Père

Starring:

Adèle Haenel, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Solène Rigot, Vega Cuzytek, Jalil Lespert and Gemma Arterton

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Four different instances in the life of the same woman, as this is divided into four significant periods of her existence, such as childhood, puberty, adolescence and adulthood, all representing fragments and diverse aspects of her being as its central focal point. Emotionally damaged, Renée is a caring school teacher who is committed to the education of the underprivileged youth, trying to get pregnant with her boyfriend in an attempt to straighten up her life. However, her past is going to catch up with her in the shape of Tara, a self-destructive, addicted gambler, who has some unfinished business with her which date back some seven years ago. As we make a step back in time, we find Sandra, a careless and fresh young woman in her twenties, who is introduced to the world of horse races by the professional gambler, the elderly Lev who gives her a job at the racetrack as a "mule" carrying bet money to the cashiers. Later on and further back in time, Karine is an early-developed.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Orphan is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Orphan.

Orphan Cast

Adèle Haenel

Adèle Haenel headshot

Date of Birth:

1 January 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Orphan

Adèle Exarchopoulos

Adèle Exarchopoulos headshot

Date of Birth:

22 November 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Racer and the JailbirdOrphan

Solène Rigot

Solène Rigot headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Orphan

Vega Cuzytek

Vega Cuzytek headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Orphan

Jalil Lespert

Jalil Lespert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The EscapeOrphan

Gemma Arterton

Gemma Arterton headshot

Date of Birth:

2 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The EscapeOrphan

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 21:54 17th June 2018