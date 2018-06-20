* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Aam Aadmi

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 22nd June 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2018
?
new Aam Aadmi poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 28th June 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Jagtar Uttam

Produced by:

Gurinder Gill Garry and Vipandeep Gill

Starring:

Raj Brar, Sukhwinder Raj, Kiara Rana, Goni Saggu and Gurman Gill

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Punjabi

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)
Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Aam Aadmi is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Aam Aadmi.

Aam Aadmi Cast

Raj Brar

Raj Brar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aam Aadmi

Sukhwinder Raj

Sukhwinder Raj headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aam Aadmi

Kiara Rana

Kiara Rana headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aam Aadmi

Goni Saggu

Goni Saggu headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aam Aadmi

Gurman Gill

Gurman Gill headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aam Aadmi

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:12 20th June 2018