The Milk System Das System Milch

DocHouse Release Date

Friday 22nd June 2018
new The Milk System poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Andreas Pichler

Written by:

Andreas Pichler

Produced by:

Christian Drewing, Valerio B. Moser and Andreas Pichler

Starring:

Karim Cherif

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The entrepreneurship of the European farmer and their limited economic rights are the driving forces behind this new documentary that delves deep into the dairy industry, which has become a global issue on a large scale.

Juxtaposing scenic views from mountain farms with indoor farms and their milking robots, the cinematic force of the film reveals the extent to which cheap production and quality of product are in fierce opposition. Offering multiple perspectives around this dense global issue, The Milk System shines a light on how the responsibility of supply and demand, the workers' rights of farmers, the threats to climate, animal safety and capitalist venture each play a role in this contentious issue.

Covering stories from the ecological farm in the Norwegian mountains to the selling of formula in Africa, this impactful documentary explores the welfare of both cow and consumer in modern-day milk production.

Reviews

The Milk System Cast

Last update was at 07:12 20th June 2018