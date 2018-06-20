* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Stronger Than A Bullet

DocHouse Release Date

Sunday 24th June 2018
new Stronger Than A Bullet poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

At DocHouse. Show listing.

Directed by:

Maryam Ebrahimi

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

1 hour 15 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When does an image become war propaganda? Where does the responsibility of the war photographer lie? Can photography become a purely political act?

Stronger Than a Bullet follows war photographer Saeid Sadeghi as he retraces zones of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988), which he photographed throughout its duration. His photos of soldiers depicting heroism and joy were - and still are today - an important tool of government propaganda. A firm supporter of the Iranian Revolution at the time, he is now tormented by his shared responsibility for the deaths of countless soldiers, many of whom were very young, and seduced by the hero narrative.

He undertakes a pilgrimage through the landscape of the previous warzone in search of people he photographed at the time, praying to meet a few of those who survived.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Stronger Than A Bullet.

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:12 20th June 2018