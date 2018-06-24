* × Change Settings

Milford Graves Full Mantis

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 12th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
new Milford Graves Full Mantis poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Thursday 12th July 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Jake Meginsky and Neil Young

Written by:

Milford Graves and Jake Meginsky

Produced by:

Gabriel Chicoine, Jake Meginsky, George William Myers and Neil Young

Starring:

Milford Graves

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Milford Graves Full Mantis is a portrait of renowned percussionist Milford Graves, exploring his kaleidoscopic creativity and relentless curiosity. "Milford Graves engages with our universe through contemplation and meditation where we coexist in a garden of timeless nature. Since the early 1960s he has struck a mythic figure in the lineage of New Thing/Free Jazz music and art. A theorist on rhythm defined by inherent emotional impulse (as opposed to a mechanism of strict repetition) he has consistently championed the idea that music is more than an art form to be mastered. In his world, sound is a life force to be in tune with, through regard and respect. With patience and a clear devotion to the beauty of the practice and performance of music, both spirit and earth-conscious, Milford Graves Full Mantis as directed by Jake Meginsky, and co-directed by Neil Young, both experimental musicians from Western Massachusetts, is a portrait of one of the most fascinating lights in the lineage.

Reviews

Milford Graves Full Mantis Cast

Milford Graves

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

