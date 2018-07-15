* × Change Settings

The Producers

UK Cinema Release Date

Sunday 5th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
The Producers poster
Current Status:complete

In 100 cinemas on Sunday 5th August 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Mel Brooks

Written by:

Mel Brooks

Produced by:

Sidney Glazier

Starring:

Estelle Winwood, Renée Taylor, David Patch, William Hickey, Gene Wilder, Zero Mostel and Mel Brooks

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Down-on-his-luck theatrical producer Max Bialystock is forced to romance rich old ladies to finance his efforts. When timid accountant Leo Bloom reviews Max's accounting books, the two hit upon a way to make a fortune by producing a sure-fire flop. The play which is to be their gold mine? "Springtime for Hitler."

Reviews

The Producers Cast

Estelle Winwood

Estelle Winwood headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Producers

Renée Taylor

Renée Taylor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Producers

David Patch

David Patch headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Producers

William Hickey

William Hickey headshot

Date of Birth:

19 September 1927

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Producers

Gene Wilder

Gene Wilder headshot

Date of Birth:

11 June 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Producers

Zero Mostel

Zero Mostel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Producers

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer VacationThe Producers

