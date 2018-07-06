* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Of Gods And Warriors Viking Destiny

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 26th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
Of Gods And Warriors poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Of Gods And Warriors is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

David L.G. Hughes

Written by:

David L.G. Hughes

Produced by:

David L.G. Hughes, Katy Jackson, Nadia Khamlichi and Brendan Mullin

Starring:

Terence Stamp, Victoria Broom, Paul Freeman, Martyn Ford, Will Mellor and Ian Beattie

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

A Viking Princess is forced to flee her kingdom after being framed for the murder of her father, the King. Under the guidance of the God Odin, she travels the world gaining wisdom and building the army she needs to win back her throne.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Of Gods And Warriors is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Of Gods And Warriors.

Of Gods And Warriors Cast

Terence Stamp

Terence Stamp headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Of Gods And Warriors

Victoria Broom

Victoria Broom headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Of Gods And Warriors

Paul Freeman

Paul Freeman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Of Gods And Warriors

Martyn Ford

Martyn Ford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 8" (2.04 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Final ScoreOf Gods And Warriors

Will Mellor

Will Mellor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Of Gods And Warriors

Ian Beattie

Ian Beattie headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Of Gods And Warriors

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 6th July 2018