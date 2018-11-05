* × Change Settings

Shoplifters Manbiki kazoku

7.9 / 437 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 23rd November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-May 2019
Shoplifters poster
Contains strong sex references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 7th November 2018 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 6 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Hirokazu Koreeda

Written by:

Hirokazu Koreeda

Produced by:

Hijiri Taguchi, Akihiko Yose and Kaoru Matsuzaki

Starring:

Lily Franky, Kirin Kiki, Sôsuke Ikematsu, Sakura Andô, Mayu Matsuoka and Moemi Katayama

Genres:

Crime, Drama

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

2 hours (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A Japanese couple stuck with part-time jobs and hence inadequate incomes avail themselves of the fruits of shoplifting to make ends meet. They are not alone in this behaviour. The younger and the older of the household are in on the act. The unusual routine is about to change from care-free and matter-of-fact to something more dramatic, however, as the couple open their doors to a beleaguered teenager. The reasons for the family and friends' habit and their motivations come under the microscope.

Reviews

Shoplifters Cast

Lily Franky

Lily Franky headshot

Date of Birth:

4 November 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shoplifters

Kirin Kiki

Kirin Kiki headshot

Date of Birth:

15 January 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shoplifters

Sôsuke Ikematsu

Sôsuke Ikematsu headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shoplifters

Sakura Andô

Sakura Andô headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shoplifters

Mayu Matsuoka

Mayu Matsuoka headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shoplifters

Moemi Katayama

Moemi Katayama headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Shoplifters

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:49 5th November 2018