Itzhak

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 5th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
new Itzhak poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Alison Chernick

Produced by:

Alison Chernick

Starring:

Itzhak Perlman

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A look at the life, work and religious heritage of violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Reviews

Itzhak Cast

Itzhak Perlman

Itzhak Perlman headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Itzhak

Recommendations

