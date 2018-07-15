* × Change Settings

The Gleaners and I Les glaneurs et la glaneuse

7.7 / 4535 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
The Gleaners and I poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 17th July 2018 - view the list.

Directed by:

Agnès Varda

Written by:

Agnès Varda

Starring:

Bodan Litnanski, Agnès Varda and François Wertheimer

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An intimate, picaresque inquiry into French life as lived by the country's poor and its provident, as well as by the film's own director, Agnes Varda. The aesthetic, political and moral point of departure for Varda are gleaners, those individuals who pick at already-reaped fields for the odd potato, the leftover turnip.

The Gleaners and I Cast

Bodan Litnanski

Bodan Litnanski headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gleaners and I

Agnès Varda

Agnès Varda headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Faces PlacesThe Gleaners and IThe Beaches Of Agnes

François Wertheimer

François Wertheimer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gleaners and IOne Sings, The Other Doesn't

