An intimate, picaresque inquiry into French life as lived by the country's poor and its provident, as well as by the film's own director, Agnes Varda. The aesthetic, political and moral point of departure for Varda are gleaners, those individuals who pick at already-reaped fields for the odd potato, the leftover turnip.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Gleaners and I
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Faces PlacesThe Gleaners and IThe Beaches Of Agnes
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Gleaners and IOne Sings, The Other Doesn't