* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

One Sings, The Other Doesn't L'une chante, l'autre pas

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
One Sings, The Other Doesn't poster
Contains infrequent strong language, moderate nudity and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 16th July 2018 - view the list.

Directed by:

Agnès Varda

Written by:

Agnès Varda

Starring:

Thérèse Liotard, Valérie Mairesse, Robert Dadiès, Mona Mairesse, Francis Lemaire and François Wertheimer

Genre:

Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 1 minute (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The intertwined lives of two women in 1970s France, set against the progress of the women's movement in which Agnes Varda was involved. Pomme and Suzanne meet when Pomme helps Suzanne obtain an abortion after a third pregnancy which she cannot afford. They lose contact but meet again ten years later. Pomme has become an unconventional singer, Suzanne a serious community worker - despite the contrast they remain friends and share in the various dramas of each others' lives, in the process affirming their different female identities.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when One Sings, The Other Doesn't is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on One Sings, The Other Doesn't.

One Sings, The Other Doesn't Cast

Thérèse Liotard

Thérèse Liotard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Sings, The Other Doesn't

Valérie Mairesse

Valérie Mairesse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Sings, The Other Doesn't

Robert Dadiès

Robert Dadiès headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Sings, The Other Doesn't

Mona Mairesse

Mona Mairesse headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Sings, The Other Doesn't

Francis Lemaire

Francis Lemaire headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

One Sings, The Other Doesn't

François Wertheimer

François Wertheimer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Gleaners and IOne Sings, The Other Doesn't

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:34 15th July 2018