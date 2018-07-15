The intertwined lives of two women in 1970s France, set against the progress of the women's movement in which Agnes Varda was involved. Pomme and Suzanne meet when Pomme helps Suzanne obtain an abortion after a third pregnancy which she cannot afford. They lose contact but meet again ten years later. Pomme has become an unconventional singer, Suzanne a serious community worker - despite the contrast they remain friends and share in the various dramas of each others' lives, in the process affirming their different female identities.
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
One Sings, The Other Doesn't
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
One Sings, The Other Doesn't
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
One Sings, The Other Doesn't
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
One Sings, The Other Doesn't
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
One Sings, The Other Doesn't
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Gleaners and IOne Sings, The Other Doesn't