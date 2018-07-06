* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Iceman Der Mann aus dem Eis

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
new Iceman poster
Contains strong violence, sexual violence and sex. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 27th July 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 2nd August 2018.

Directed by:

Felix Randau

Written by:

Felix Randau

Produced by:

Alexander Dumreicher-Ivanceanu, Jan Krüger, Bady Minck and Andreas Pichler

Starring:

Jürgen Vogel, André Hennicke, Susanne Wuest, Sabin Tambrea, Martin Augustin Schneider and Violetta Schurawlow

Genre:

Drama

Language:

German

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Ötztal Alps, more than 5300 years ago. A Neolithic clan has settled near a creek. It is their leader Kelab's responsibility to be the keeper of the group's holy shrine Tineka. While Kelab is hunting, the settlement is at- tacked. The members of the tribe are brutally murdered, amongst them Kelab's wife and son, only one newborn survives - and Tineka is gone. Blinded by pain and fury, Kelab is out for one thing alone - vengeance. The pursuit of the murderers is shaping up to be quite an odyssey for Kelab. He fights for the infant's survival and against the forces of nature. And a fatal error even turns Kelab from hunter to hunted. On top of all that, the loneliness causes Kelab to doubt his actions more and more. When Kelab finally faces the murderers of his clan, his greatest challenge will be not to become a victimizer himself. - Ötzi - The Iceman is one of the oldest and most well-known mummies in the world. With emotional impact, writer/director Felix Randau depicts the first.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Iceman is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Iceman.

Iceman Cast

Jürgen Vogel

Jürgen Vogel headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iceman

André Hennicke

André Hennicke headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iceman

Susanne Wuest

Susanne Wuest headshot

Date of Birth:

26 September 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¾" (1.67 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iceman

Sabin Tambrea

Sabin Tambrea headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iceman

Martin Augustin Schneider

Martin Augustin Schneider headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iceman

Violetta Schurawlow

Violetta Schurawlow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Iceman

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 6th July 2018