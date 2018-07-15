* × Change Settings

Cleo From 5 To 7 Cléo de 5 à 7

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
Directed by:

Agnès Varda

Written by:

Agnès Varda

Produced by:

Georges de Beauregard and Carlo Ponti

Starring:

Corinne Marchand, Antoine Bourseiller, Dominique Davray, Dorothée Blanck, Michel Legrand and José Luis de Vilallonga

Genres:

Comedy, Drama, Music

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two hours from 17:00 to 19:00h on the longest day of the year in the life of a young Parisienne is presented. Florence Victoire, who is better known by her stage name Cléo Victoire (as in Cleopatra), is a singer with three hit singles to her name, and as such some renown. Two days ago, she went in for some tests for abdominal issues to see if it is cancer. She will be getting the results today at 18:30h. She is certain that it will be a terminal cancer diagnosis, her mind fixated on that outcome and what it actually means. This belief affects how she approaches the day, from her encounters with friends and acquaintances to what she observes in total strangers around her. It could be as simple as how she views the lyrics to new songs presented to her from her songwriting team, to her feelings about a conversation she overhears in a café between a couple having relationship problems, to the typical sweet nothings spoken to her from her lover, José. There are certain things that do.

Reviews

