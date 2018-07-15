* × Change Settings

Jacquot de Nantes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
new Jacquot de Nantes poster
Contains mild language and infrequent natural nudity. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Agnès Varda

Written by:

Jacques Demy and Agnès Varda

Starring:

Philippe Maron, Edouard Joubeaud, Laurent Monnier, Brigitte De Villepoix, Daniel Dublet and Clément Delaroche

Genres:

Biography, Drama

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 54 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Jacquot Demy is a little boy at the end of the thirties. His father owns a garage and his mother is a hairdresser. The whole family lives happily and likes to sing and to go to the movies. Jacquot is fascinated by every kind of show (theatre, cinema, puppets). He buys a camera to shoot his first amateur film... An evocation of French cineast Jacques Demy's childhood and vocation for the cinema and the musicals.

Reviews

Jacquot de Nantes Cast

Last update was at 09:34 15th July 2018