Lost and Found

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
?
new Lost and Found poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 2 cinemas on Friday 13th July 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 19th July 2018.

Directed by:

Liam O Mochain

Written by:

Liam O Mochain

Produced by:

Conor Arrigan, Bernie Grummell, Eamonn Norris, Liam O Mochain and Fred O'Connor

Starring:

Liam O Mochain, Norma Sheahan, Brendan Conroy, Aoibhin Garrihy, Liam Carney and Lynette Callaghan

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 32 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Lost and Found is a film with 7 interconnecting stories set in and around a lost and found office of an Irish train station. All segments are inspired by true stories, share a theme of something lost or found and characters that come in and out of each other's lives.

Reviews

Lost and Found Cast

