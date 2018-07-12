* × Change Settings

Thamizh Padam 2

Unrated

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 13th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2018-January 2019
Contains moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Directed by:

C.S. Amudhan

Written by:

C.S. Amudhan and K. Chandru

Produced by:

Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth

Starring:

Shiva, Iswarya Menon, Kasturi, Manobala, Santhana Bharathi and Disha Pandey

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

Tamil

Runtime:

2 hours 23 minutes (approx.)
Thamizh Padam 2 Cast

Shiva

Iswarya Menon

Kasturi

Manobala

Santhana Bharathi

Disha Pandey

