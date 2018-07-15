* × Change Settings

Blessed Are the Children

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
new Blessed Are the Children poster
Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Chris Moore

Written by:

Chris Moore and Chris Wesley

Produced by:

Chris Moore

Starring:

Kaley Ball, Keni Bounds, Arian Thigpen, Jordan Boyd, Michael Kinslow and David Moncrief

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 38 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Traci Patterson, an adrift 20-something who's still reeling from the death of her father and her breakup with an abusive fiancé, discovers that she's pregnant. With the help of her friends, Erin and Mandy, she decides to terminate her pregnancy, but quickly after leaving the clinic, she begins seeing and hearing things - shapes in the corner of her eye, strange noises in the middle of the night, and ghoulish figures stalking her every move. Is it guilt or are Traci and her friends in grave danger?

Blessed Are the Children Cast

Kaley Ball

Kaley Ball headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blessed Are the Children

Keni Bounds

Keni Bounds headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blessed Are the Children

Arian Thigpen

Arian Thigpen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blessed Are the Children

Jordan Boyd

Jordan Boyd headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blessed Are the Children

Michael Kinslow

Michael Kinslow headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blessed Are the Children

David Moncrief

David Moncrief headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blessed Are the Children

