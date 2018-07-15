Blessed Are the Children

Movie Synopsis:

Traci Patterson, an adrift 20-something who's still reeling from the death of her father and her breakup with an abusive fiancé, discovers that she's pregnant. With the help of her friends, Erin and Mandy, she decides to terminate her pregnancy, but quickly after leaving the clinic, she begins seeing and hearing things - shapes in the corner of her eye, strange noises in the middle of the night, and ghoulish figures stalking her every move. Is it guilt or are Traci and her friends in grave danger?