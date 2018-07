Movie Synopsis:

If there was a 95% chance your baby would die if they stayed with you... would you try to give them away? Marking the 200th anniversary of Emily Brontë's birth and the 100th anniversary of female suffrage in the UK, the film looks at how far society has come in terms of increasing women's rights. This is observed through the lens of Peggy and her young baby Heath, inspired by the true story of "Black Peggy", a late 18th Century mother seeking help from the Foundling Hospital.