An aging actress named Irina Arkadina pays summer visits to her brother Pjotr Nikolayevich Sorin and her son Konstantin on a country estate. On one occasion, she brings Trigorin, a successful novelist, with her. Nina, a free and innocent girl on a neighboring estate, falls in love with Boris Trigorin. As Trigorin lightly consumes and rejects Nina, as the actress all her life has consumed and rejected her son, who loves Nina. The victims are destroyed while the sophisticates continue on their way.
24 July 1982
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
UsThe Seagull
12 April 1994
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Mary Queen of ScotsThe SeagullLittle Women
14 March 1976
Unknown
6' 2" (1.88 m)
First ManThe Seagull
29 May 1958
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
The Seagull
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Seagull
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Seagull