The Seagull

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
The Seagull poster
Contains infrequent scenes of violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 7th September 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 20th September 2018.

Directed by:

Michael Mayer

Written by:

Anton Chekhov and Stephen Karam

Produced by:

Tom Hulce, Robert Salerno, Leslie Urdang, Jay Franke and David Herro

Starring:

Elisabeth Moss, Saoirse Ronan, Corey Stoll, Annette Bening, Brian Dennehy and Mare Winningham

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An aging actress named Irina Arkadina pays summer visits to her brother Pjotr Nikolayevich Sorin and her son Konstantin on a country estate. On one occasion, she brings Trigorin, a successful novelist, with her. Nina, a free and innocent girl on a neighboring estate, falls in love with Boris Trigorin. As Trigorin lightly consumes and rejects Nina, as the actress all her life has consumed and rejected her son, who loves Nina. The victims are destroyed while the sophisticates continue on their way.

Reviews

The Seagull Cast

Elisabeth Moss

Elisabeth Moss headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

UsThe Seagull

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan headshot

Date of Birth:

12 April 1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mary Queen of ScotsThe SeagullLittle Women

Corey Stoll

Corey Stoll headshot

Date of Birth:

14 March 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

First ManThe Seagull

Annette Bening

Annette Bening headshot

Date of Birth:

29 May 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Seagull

Brian Dennehy

Brian Dennehy headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Seagull

Mare Winningham

Mare Winningham headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Seagull

Last update was at 07:43 24th August 2018