The Domestics

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
?
new The Domestics poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Mike P. Nelson

Written by:

Mike P. Nelson

Produced by:

Shannon Gaulding and Gianni Nunnari

Starring:

David Dastmalchian, Tyler Hoechlin, Kate Bosworth, Sonoya Mizuno, Laura Cayouette and Lance Reddick

Genres:

Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 35 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In a terrifying post-apocalyptic world inhabited by gangs divided into deadly factions, a husband and wife race desperately across the countryside in search of safety and must work together as they are pushed to the breaking point in order to survive.

Reviews

The Domestics Cast

David Dastmalchian

David Dastmalchian headshot

Date of Birth:

21 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 0½" (1.84 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The DomesticsAnt-Man and the Wasp

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Hoechlin headshot

Date of Birth:

11 September 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Domestics

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Domestics

Sonoya Mizuno

Sonoya Mizuno headshot

Date of Birth:

1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AnnihilationThe Domestics

Laura Cayouette

Laura Cayouette headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Domestics

Lance Reddick

Lance Reddick headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Domestics

