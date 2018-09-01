* × Change Settings

Climax

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 21st September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Climax poster
Contains strong threat, violence, sex references, drug misuse and very strong language. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

In 2 cinemas on Friday 21st September 2018. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 17th October 2018.

Directed by:

Gaspar Noé

Written by:

Gaspar Noé

Produced by:

Brahim Chioua, Richard Grandpierre, Vincent Maraval, Gaspar Noé, Olivier Père and Edouard Weil

Starring:

Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub, Kiddy Smile and Giselle Palmer

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Musical, Mystery

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the mid 90's, 20 urban dancers join together for a three-day rehearsal in a closed-down boarding school located at the heart of a forest to share one last dance. They then make one last party around a large sangria bowl. Quickly, the atmosphere becomes charged and a strange madness will seize them the whole night. If it seems obvious to them that they have been drugged, they neither know by who nor why. And it's soon impossible for them to resist to their neurosises and psychoses, numbed by the hypnotic and the increasing electric rhythm of the music. While some feel in paradise, most of them plunge into hell.

Reviews

Climax Cast

Sofia Boutella

Sofia Boutella headshot

Date of Birth:

6 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Romain Guillermic

Romain Guillermic headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Souheila Yacoub

Souheila Yacoub headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Kiddy Smile

Kiddy Smile headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Giselle Palmer

Giselle Palmer headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Last update was at 11:09 1st September 2018