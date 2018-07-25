* × Change Settings

Geordie Jazz Man

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
new Geordie Jazz Man poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 27th July 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Abi Lewis

Starring:

Eric Burdon, Mike Figgis, Greg Hicks and Wynton Marsalis

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

52 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Well known internationally as The Geordie Jazz Man, Keith Crombie was a mystery to many of his Jazz Cafe patrons in Newcastle upon Tyne and, like King Canute, refused to bow to the changing musical tides or even the aging process. A man who would refuse you entry on a whim, a hard man feared from his past though a lover of women - he was the epicenter of a band of similar brothers, musicians, thespians, and alcoholics - the pride of Newcastle Jazz from the 1950's to now. Aside from running an eccentric battered Jazz club, Keith's past included going to school with two of the Shadows, a brief career as a get away driver, dealings with the Krays and choosing to book the Rolling Stones over the Beatles. Eric Burdon, Wynton Marsalis, Harry Connick Junior and Prince Charles all feature. For decades he refused to be filmed, granting me access because I'm his goddaughter. This film celebrates the man, the Jazz movement but mainly a never say die contrary spirit that Keith Crombie took to his.

Geordie Jazz Man Cast

Eric Burdon

Eric Burdon headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mike Figgis

Mike Figgis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Greg Hicks

Greg Hicks headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

