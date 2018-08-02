* × Change Settings

The Image You Missed

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th August 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-February 2019
new The Image You Missed poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 10th August 2018 view the list.

Directed by:

Donal Foreman

Produced by:

Donal Foreman

Starring:

Arthur MacCaig

Genres:

Biography, Documentary, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An Irish filmmaker grapples with the legacy of his estranged father, the late documentarian Arthur MacCaig, through MacCaig's decades-spanning archive of the conflict in Northern Ireland. Drawing on over 30 years of unique and never-seen-before footage, The Image You Missed is an experimental essay film that weaves together a history of the Northern Irish 'Troubles' with the story of a son's search for his father. In the process, the film creates a candid encounter between two filmmakers born into different political moments, revealing their contrasting experiences of Irish nationalism, the role of images in social struggle, and the competing claims of personal and political responsibility.

Reviews

The Image You Missed Cast

Arthur MacCaig

Arthur MacCaig headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Recent/Upcoming Films:

