Helicopter Eela

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th September 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2018-March 2019
?
Helicopter Eela poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Pradeep Sarkar

Written by:

Mitesh Shah and Anand Gandhi

Produced by:

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Gada, Dhaval Gada, Kushal Gada, Neeraj Gala, Reshmaa Kadakia, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma

Starring:

Neha Dhupia, Daanish Gandhi, Kajol, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Riddhi Sen and Atul Kulkarni

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Hindi

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Eela is an aspiring playback singer and single mother. She has given up all her dreams to raise her only son. But now her baby son 'Vivan' is all grown up and being a typical young millennial, doesn't want his mother's life to revolve around him. But being an over protective mother, Eela has other ideas and joins her son's college to spend more time with him. Unfortunately her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy. Will Helicopter Eela manage to salvage her relationship with Vivan and find her calling again.

Helicopter Eela Cast

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Helicopter Eela

Daanish Gandhi

Daanish Gandhi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Helicopter Eela

Kajol

Kajol headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Helicopter Eela

Tota Roy Chowdhury

Tota Roy Chowdhury headshot

Date of Birth:

9 July 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Helicopter Eela

Riddhi Sen

Riddhi Sen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Helicopter Eela

Atul Kulkarni

Atul Kulkarni headshot

Date of Birth:

10 September 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Helicopter EelaKoode

