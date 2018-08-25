Movie Synopsis:

Eela is an aspiring playback singer and single mother. She has given up all her dreams to raise her only son. But now her baby son 'Vivan' is all grown up and being a typical young millennial, doesn't want his mother's life to revolve around him. But being an over protective mother, Eela has other ideas and joins her son's college to spend more time with him. Unfortunately her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy. Will Helicopter Eela manage to salvage her relationship with Vivan and find her calling again.