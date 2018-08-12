* × Change Settings

Living on a Dollar a Day

Unrated

Be Epic! London International Film Festival Release Date

Sunday 12th August 2018
new Living on a Dollar a Day poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:released

Next Showing:

None. Last shown at Be Epic! London International Film Festival on 12th August 2018.
Directed by:

Thomas Nazario

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Slightly over one billion people on the planet live on a dollar a day. While the reasons for their poverty may be different across geographic regions and political circumstances, the results are much the same. Extreme poverty robs people of options in life, and the cycle is nearly impossible to break without help. While the poor often work very hard at jobs many of us would not even consider doing, not having access to basic health care and education keeps them at the bottom of the economic ladder, usually for generations.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:58 14th August 2018