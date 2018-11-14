* × Change Settings

Siberia

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th November 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2019
Siberia poster
Contains sexual assault, strong sex, language, violence and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 10 cinemas on Friday 16th November 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 22nd November 2018.

Directed by:

Matthew Ross

Written by:

Scott B. Smith and Stephen Hamel

Produced by:

Braden Aftergood, Gabriela Bacher, Cassian Elwes, Stephen Hamel, Dave Hansen and Keanu Reeves

Starring:

Keanu Reeves, Boris Gulyarin, Ashley St. George, Elliot Lazar, Veronica Ferres and Pasha D. Lychnikoff

Genres:

Crime, Romance, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 44 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

An American diamond merchant travels to Russia to sell rare blue diamonds of questionable origin. As the deal begins to collapse he falls into an obsessive relationship with a Russian cafe owner in a small Siberian town. As their passion builds, so does the treacherous world of the diamond trade from which he is unable to extricate himself. Both collide as the American man desperately looks for escape in a world with no exit.

Siberia Cast

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

2 September 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

John Wick: Chapter 3Siberia

Boris Gulyarin

Boris Gulyarin headshot

Date of Birth:

Ashley St. George

Ashley St. George headshot

Date of Birth:

Elliot Lazar

Elliot Lazar headshot

Date of Birth:

Veronica Ferres

Veronica Ferres headshot

Date of Birth:

Pasha D. Lychnikoff

Pasha D. Lychnikoff headshot

Date of Birth:

